Poole provided 32 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in Monday's 135-125 overtime loss to G League Raptors 905.

Poole's efficiency from beyond the arc propelled him to be the G League team's leading scorer Monday. The 21-year-old is averaging 24.8 points per game this year despite hitting just 42.9 percent of his field goals overall.