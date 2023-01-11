Poole had 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to Phoenix.

Poole continues to produce for the Warriors, and even though he's now expected to come off the bench with Stephen Curry back in the lineup, that shouldn't affect his numbers heavily. Poole has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games for the second-longest 20-point streak in his career.