Poole scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed two rebounds over 21 minutes Monday in a blowout loss against the Lakers.

Poole led Golden State reserves in points and finished third on the team overall. He has proven to be an effective scorer since returning from the G League on March 4, posting an average of 18.0 points on 55.3 percent shooting in four games over that span. He hasn't produced much in the way of peripheral stats, but he could see his role increase if he continues to fill up the bucket.