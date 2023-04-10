Poole finished Sunday's 157-101 victory over the Trail Blazers with 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes.

The Warriors scored 55 points in the first quarter, and while Poole has always been the main scoring threat off the bench, he only logged 17 minutes since the coaching staff opted to rest him for the playoffs. Poole operated all year long as Golden State's sixth man and routinely started when some regulars were out. This resulted in a career-best season with averages of 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest across 82 appearances (43 starts).