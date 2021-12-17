Poole is in the COVID-19 protocols and is out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Poole will miss his first game of the season after entering the league's health and safety protocols, and he figures to be in for a multi-game absence. Damion Lee and Gary Payton should see increased run for Golden State in his absence.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Paces Warriors with 23 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Posts 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Logs 17 points in win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leading scorer in win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Drops 32 points in win•