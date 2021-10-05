Poole scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3PT, 3-3 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's preseason game against Portland.

Poole's final line is eye-popping considering he logged just 22 minutes in his team's preseason opener. Not only did he drain seven triples, he also facilitated the basketball and made an impact on defense. Poole could certainly work his way into a starting role to open the regular season if he continues to play at a high level in Golden State's next three exhibitions.