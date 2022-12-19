Poole provided 43 points (14-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 victory over the Raptors.

Poole had a more prominent role on offense with both Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) sidelined, and this resulted in the guard posting the best scoring output of his NBA career. Poole has jumped into the starting unit due to all the absences the Warriors have been dealing with of late, but he has adjusted well and should remain one of the team's go-to players on offense, at least while Wiggins and Curry are sidelined. He's averaging 26.7 points per game in December.