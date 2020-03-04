Poole finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win over the Nuggets.

Poole continues to play well, and he's scored in double-digits across 10 straight appearances. Over this span, he's averaging 15.8 points on 12.1 shots, plus 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds. Tuesday's performance was highlighted by both his efficiency and his six assists to zero turnovers.