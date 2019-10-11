Poole (ankle) turned in 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Poole shook off the sore ankle that had plagued him earlier in the week to pace the Warriors' bench in scoring and check in second to only Stephen Curry for the night on Golden State. The 2019 first-round pick was impressive in summer league play as well, averaging 17.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals across 29.0 minutes over four games in Las Vegas, and he followed that up with 17 points in the preseason opener versus the Lakers last Saturday. Poole currently slots in behind capable veteran Alec Burks on the shooting guard depth chart, but he could make a case for a modest but consistent role in the rotation if he can keep up the caliber of play he's demonstrated since first hitting the court this past summer.