Warriors' Jordan Poole: Excels off bench
Poole (ankle) turned in 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Poole shook off the sore ankle that had plagued him earlier in the week to pace the Warriors' bench in scoring and check in second to only Stephen Curry for the night on Golden State. The 2019 first-round pick was impressive in summer league play as well, averaging 17.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals across 29.0 minutes over four games in Las Vegas, and he followed that up with 17 points in the preseason opener versus the Lakers last Saturday. Poole currently slots in behind capable veteran Alec Burks on the shooting guard depth chart, but he could make a case for a modest but consistent role in the rotation if he can keep up the caliber of play he's demonstrated since first hitting the court this past summer.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.