Warriors' Jordan Poole: Expected to be available Saturday
Poole is expected to be made available for Saturday's game against Detroit, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Though Poole's transfer from Santa Cruz to Golden State hasn't been made official, it seems likely that the rookie guard will rejoin his parent club Saturday. Assuming the move in made, Poole figures to see around 15-to-20 minutes, as D'Angelo Russell's already been ruled out with an injured shoulder.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads Santa Cruz with 23 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Being sent to G League•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: G League assignment in cards•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Disappears in Sunday's loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Fills up stat line from bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Solid with second unit•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.