Play

Poole is expected to be made available for Saturday's game against Detroit, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Though Poole's transfer from Santa Cruz to Golden State hasn't been made official, it seems likely that the rookie guard will rejoin his parent club Saturday. Assuming the move in made, Poole figures to see around 15-to-20 minutes, as D'Angelo Russell's already been ruled out with an injured shoulder.

More News
Our Latest Stories