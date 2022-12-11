Poole produced 20 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 win over Boston.

Poole managed 13 points in the first half despite going just 3-of-11 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Warriors' guard added another seven points on 2-of-5 shooting in the second half, though he continued to struggle from beyond the arc in the contest, hitting just one of nine three-point attempts. Poole has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games to begin the month but is shooting just 23.3 percent from three over his last three.