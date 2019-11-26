Warriors' Jordan Poole: Fills up stat line from bench
Poole totaled 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 100-97 loss to the Thunder.
The first-round pick out of Michigan has started nine games this season but has given way to Alec Burks after Burks came out of the gate extremely hot. Burks' floor is volatile, and if he continues to struggle, Poole may find his way back into the starting lineup.
