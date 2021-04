Poole (ankle) totaled 10 points (3-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds one assist and one steal across 30 minutes of Friday's blowout loss to the Raptors.

After averaging greater than 20 points on 46.1 in his previous five starts, Poole had a night to forget Friday as this was by far his worst night shooting of the season. For the first 10 games in March, Poole never scored less than 14 points. In the three games since, he's totaled just 26 points on 9-of-32 shooting.