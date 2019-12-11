Coach Steve Kerr suggested Tuesday that Poole would likely be assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in the near future, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Damion Lee (hand) set to return to action Wednesday against the Knicks after a 14-game absence, the Warriors are healthier on the wing than they've been at any point since the regular season began. Poole was unable to capitalize on the Warriors' extensive injury woes, averaging just 7.9 points in 24.0 minutes per game while shooting a horrid 25.8 percent from the field before he fell out of the rotation for the first time all season in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies. An assignment to the G League is exactly what the first-round picks needs to pick up playing time and regain confidence in his outside shooting.