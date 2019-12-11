Warriors' Jordan Poole: G League assignment in cards
Coach Steve Kerr suggested Tuesday that Poole would likely be assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in the near future, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Damion Lee (hand) set to return to action Wednesday against the Knicks after a 14-game absence, the Warriors are healthier on the wing than they've been at any point since the regular season began. Poole was unable to capitalize on the Warriors' extensive injury woes, averaging just 7.9 points in 24.0 minutes per game while shooting a horrid 25.8 percent from the field before he fell out of the rotation for the first time all season in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies. An assignment to the G League is exactly what the first-round picks needs to pick up playing time and regain confidence in his outside shooting.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Disappears in Sunday's loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Fills up stat line from bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Solid with second unit•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Shifts to bench role•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Poor shooting in win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 20 points as starter•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.