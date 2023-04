Poole will start Game 3 versus the Kings on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Poole will take the spot in the first unit vacated by Draymond Green (suspension) on Thursday. Although he saw only 16 minutes of action in Game 2 and is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, it appears that Poole is headed toward a large workload considering Gary Payton's (illness) absence and Poole's starting role.