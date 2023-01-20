Poole chipped in 24 points (10-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Poole was aggressive early, scoring nine points in the first quarter on 4-of-8 shooting while adding two assists, two rebounds and a steal. He entered the break with 11 points before dropping another 11 in the third quarter alone on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Things went downhill from there, however, as the shooting guard connected on just one of eight shot attempts between the fourth quarter and overtime before finishing with 24 points on the night. Poole has broken the 20-point mark in all but one game this month and has recorded at least two steals in three straight.