Poole posted 34 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 win over the Clippers.

Poole was outstanding Thursday and carried the Warriors to a much-needed home win. Even though Poole's scoring ability is well-known around the league, his numbers are expected to decrease sooner than later with Stephen Curry (lower leg) expected to return in the coming days -- and possibly as early as Sunday against the Lakers. Poole is averaging 21.7 points pr game since the start of February.