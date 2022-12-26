Poole ended with 32 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes before getting ejected from Sunday's 123-109 win over Memphis.

Poole continues to step up in the absence of Stephen Curry, and he put up yet another impressive scoring performance Sunday. He got off to a hot start in this one by pouring in 20 first-half points, though he also committed four turnovers. Poole is averaging 25.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last seven matchups.