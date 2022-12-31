Poole finished Friday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers with 41 points (14-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes.

Poole dominated this game from the three-point line, drilling 50 percent of his triples while also doing damage from the charity stripe. The Michigan product has now reached the 40-point threshold twice in December. Poole has shown no signs of slowing down with Stephen Curry (shoulder) likely out for at least a few more weeks, and he's averaging 29.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last seven appearances.