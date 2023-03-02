Poole (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Clippers.
Despite a left knee contusion, Poole has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.9 minutes across his last 10 contests. Poole should continue to be a highly productive fantasy player while Stephen Curry (lower leg) is sidelined.
