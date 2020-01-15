Warriors' Jordan Poole: Good to go
Poole (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Poole availability was in question due to a bruised right ankle, but he is feeling well enough to give it a go. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
