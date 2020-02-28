Poole generated 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists and one rebound in 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-86 loss to the Lakers.

Poole moved to the starting lineup five games ago and has logged over 30 minutes in each of those contests. That increased playing time has resulted in a spike of his numbers, as Poole has averaged 15.8 points in 32.2 minutes per game during that stretch. His long-range shooting remains a concern, however, as he has connected on just 27.3 percent of his threes during that stretch.