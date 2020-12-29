Poole is averaging 7.7 points per game across 16.7 minutes of action through three games this year.

Poole is shooting a rough 36.4 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range to start the year, but is hanging on to a spot in Golden State's rotation due to Klay Thompson's injury and poor play from other teammates. The 21-year-old shooting guard wouldn't figure to continue to receive double-digit minutes if he continues to shoot so poorly. Last season, Poole actually was a worse shooter, at 33.3 percent from the floor across 57 games.