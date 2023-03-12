Poole will come off the bench Saturday against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are going back to a traditional lineup with Kevon Looney at center with Poole operating as the sixth man. Poole has been cold from the field in recent games, but he did fare well against Memphis on Thursday with 22 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and two three-pointers.
