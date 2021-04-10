Poole totaled zero points (0-4 FG), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.

Poole's playing time has fallen off significantly with the return of a number of injured Warriors, but he's also struggled from the field -- shooting worse than 50 percent in 10 straight -- since being moved back to the bench. Friday's scoreless performance was Poole's first since Jan. 27 against the Timberwolves. The ex-Wolverine's recent struggles makes his March production (18.5 points per game) feel like a lifetime ago.