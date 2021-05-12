Poole scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Suns.

It's the second straight game in which the second-year guard hit for 20 points, after reaching that mark only once in his prior 15 contests. Poole's role in the Warriors' rotation gives him a somewhat limited fantasy ceiling, but he's still scored in double digits in six of the last seven games, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.9 assists in 22.0 minutes over that stretch.