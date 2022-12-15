Poole finished with 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers.

The fourth-year guard continues to supply steady offense, scoring at least 20 points for sixth time in the last seven games. Poole is averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 threes and 3.1 boards over that stretch, but with Stephen Curry (shoulder) exiting Wednesday's game late and joining Andrew Wiggins (groin) on the sidelines, he could be forced into an even bigger role.