Poole registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Grizzlies.

Poole was in the starting lineup for the fifth game in a row Wednesday. He is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game over that stretch. He stayed hot against Memphis, hitting a game-winning layup and putting up his highest assist total since December 7. Kerr said Poole will stay in the starting lineup "for time being", and he will remain even more fantasy relevant than normal, as long as that holds.