Warriors' Jordan Poole: Impresses in debut with Warriors
Poole registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-14 3Pt), two assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 96-85 loss to the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Warriors' first-round pick led all scorers on Friday. The Michigan product will get a chance to strut his stuff this summer, but his in-season contribution is expected to be minimal. He could see more time while Klay Thompson (knee) is out for the first half of the season, however.
