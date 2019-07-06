Poole registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-14 3Pt), two assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 96-85 loss to the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Warriors' first-round pick led all scorers on Friday. The Michigan product will get a chance to strut his stuff this summer, but his in-season contribution is expected to be minimal. He could see more time while Klay Thompson (knee) is out for the first half of the season, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories