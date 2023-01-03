Poole racked up 28 points (11-31 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime win over the Hawks.

Poole needed 31 shots to score 28 points and committed six turnovers, making Monday's game one of the point guard's most inefficient outings of the season. However, the Warriors needed Poole to be aggressive offensively, as they were down multiple key players. With Stephen Curry (shoulder) sidelined, Poole has scored at least 20 points in 14 of his last 16 games and is posting 26.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from the field during that stretch.