Poole had three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 win over Dallas.

Coach Steve Kerr decided to run with more size in the starting lineup, causing Poole to begin the game on the bench for the first time in almost three weeks. Poole turned in an abysmal performance with only three points, but the dip in production is a trend that occurs when Poole plays a reserve role. Although the team utilizes Saturday's starting lineup with less frequency, those who depend on Poole should keep an eye on his status and potentially bench him when he isn't starting. If Stephen Curry's (leg) injury sidelines him next week, Poole is virtually a lock to start in the backcourt.