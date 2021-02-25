Poole recorded 29 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 108-95 win over G League Iowa.

Poole put together another excellent night, recording a double-double and hitting 50 percent of field goals. However, the 21-year-old struggled from beyond the arc, and he turned the ball over a team-high 10 times. The turnover number is a major blemish, but it hasn't been an overwhelming issue this season. Overall, he's averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.