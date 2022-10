Poole posted 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over Sacramento.

Poole led the Warriors off the bench with a team-high scoring mark among the second unit. Poole, who has surpassed the double-digit mark in two of three games this year, recorded a new season-high point total in the win.