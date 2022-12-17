Poole finished Friday's 118-106 loss to the 76ers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Poole took on a more significant role on offense with Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) sidelined, and he made the most of the opportunity. It remains to be seen if Poole will remain as a starter once the likes of Wiggins and Draymond Green (quadriceps) return to the starting unit, but even if he comes off the bench, he should remain valuable across all formats due to his scoring ability, something that will be even more important with Curry sidelined for, at least, a couple of weeks.