Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads Santa Cruz with 23 points
Poole managed 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals during Saturday's win over Stockton.
Poole finished with a terrific outing in his first G League contest of the season, as the Michigan product lead all Warriors' starters in scoring while flirting with a triple-double. However, Poole committed an astonishing seven turnovers in 37 minutes of action which was game high for both teams. The rookie will have to clean up his game in hopes of receiving any playing time for Golden State this year.
