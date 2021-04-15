Poole registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one rebound during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

After going 0-for-5 from three-point range Monday against Denver, Poole bounced back and drained three threes for a second time over the past three games. Despite committing a season-worst five turnovers, Poole finished with a fine plus-14 in point differential as well as also leading the Warriors in scoring off the bench. The former Michigan standout has posted double figures offensively in 18 games this season.