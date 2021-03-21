Poole registered 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Poole started again in place of Stephen Curry and put up another efficient performance. There is no timetable for Curry's return at this point, so teams that rely on Curry's production should look for Poole on the waiver wire for the coming week.