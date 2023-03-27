Poole closed with 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Poole picked up the slack offensively from the bench for the second-straight game. He followed up a superb 33-point effort against the Sixers with another high scoring total. Poole's numbers are generally less predictable in a reserve role, but he's most effective off the bench when the team's top scoring options falter. Donte DiVincenzo was completely ineffective in Sunday's loss and Poole provided offensive punch to fill the gap.
