Poole provided 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 132-95 victory over the Spurs.

It was Jordan Poole bobblehead night at Chase Arena, and Poole rose to the occasion. He found his way back into the starting lineup for the third time this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out. The Warriors avoided going 0-3 with Poole in the starting lineup, and Poole's performance was easily his season-high.