Poole supplied 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 loss to New York.

Poole continues to pick up the slack while Stephen Curry (shoulder) recovers from injury, though he didn't have an efficient shooting night in Tuesday's loss and failed to turn in his typical production as a passer. Even so, the Michigan product should see plenty of looks at point guard going forward with Curry expected to remain out for the next month. Poole is averaging 29.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last four contests.