Poole finished Friday's 118-106 loss to the 76ers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Poole took on a more significant role on offense with Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) sidelined, and he made the most of the opportunity. Poole seems likely to retain the starting job while Curry is sidelined and should remain valuable in fantasy formats until Curry is cleared to return. However, the returns of Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Draymond Green (quad) are looming, and the pair -- especially Wiggins -- could eat into Poole's scoring upside.