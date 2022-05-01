Poole chipped in 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 victory over the Grizzlies.

With Klay Thompson (15 points, 6-19 FG) and Stephen Curry (24 points, 8-20 FG) both having good-not-great games, it was Poole who took center stage for the Warriors, leading the team in both scoring and assists while tying for the team high in rebounds and made threes. The Michigan product continues to assert himself as much more than a spark plug off the bench, as he's now scored at least 27 points in four of the Warriors' six postseason games, to date.