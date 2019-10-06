Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leaves Saturday's game
Poole exited Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers with an apparent ankle injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Poole had a solid first half before suffering the injury, scoring eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Warriors had no reason to rush back the rookie guard after he limped to the locker room.
