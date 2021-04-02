Poole (ankle) left Thursday's game due to an ankle injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Poole, along with Kevon Looney, both had to leave Thursday's game due to ankle injures. He was able to play just 13 minutes, scoring nine points on nine field-goal attempts. His status for Friday's game against the Raptors is in question at this point.
