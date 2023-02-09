Poole contributed 38 points (13-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to Portland.

After dishing out a career-high 12 assists in place of Stephen Curry (lower leg) in Monday's win over the Thunder, Poole took a slight step back as a distributor but upped his contributions as a scorer, finishing with his third-best point total of the campaign. Though efficiency is often a concern for Poole, he's turned in a pair of strong shooting outings since re-entering the starting five, converting 21 of 39 field-goal attempts (53.8 percent) and 12 of 22 three-point tries (54.5 percent).