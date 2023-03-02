Poole is probable for Thursday's game versus the Clippers due to a left knee contusion.
Poole is expected to suit up Thursday despite dealing with a left knee bruise. The 23-year-old guard should continue to start in Stephen Curry's (lower leg) absence.
