Poole is questionable for Monday's game versus Indiana due to left ankle soreness.

The 23-year-old started in place of Klay Thompson (Achilles) on Saturday and posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes, but he's now dealing with an ankle issue. Poole has yet to miss a game this season, but his availability is up in the air for Monday's contest.