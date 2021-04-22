Poole registered 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

The 21-year-old's 16 shot attempts were the most he's taken since March 23. Despite a limited role off the bench, Poole has been decent over his last seven games, averaging 13.7 points, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in that span. Feel free to stream the second-year guard in deeper formats if you need points and three-pointers.