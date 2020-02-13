Warriors' Jordan Poole: Modest numbers as starting PG
Poole posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 112-106 loss to the Suns.
Poole was technically Golden State's starting point guard as he made the jump to the top unit for the first time since Nov. 13, but he ended up ceding a good portion of the play-making duties to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, who both recorded more assists. Still, even a mild uptick in ball-handling opportunities will be a boon for Poole, as that sort of gig would prove more fantasy-friendly than the spot-up shooting role he's largely filled as a rookie. As his 26.5 percent mark from the beyond the arc this season suggests, Poole hasn't been great in that capacity, but his counting stats are at least trending up of late. He's scored double figures in four straight games while averaging 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...