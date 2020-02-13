Poole posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 112-106 loss to the Suns.

Poole was technically Golden State's starting point guard as he made the jump to the top unit for the first time since Nov. 13, but he ended up ceding a good portion of the play-making duties to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, who both recorded more assists. Still, even a mild uptick in ball-handling opportunities will be a boon for Poole, as that sort of gig would prove more fantasy-friendly than the spot-up shooting role he's largely filled as a rookie. As his 26.5 percent mark from the beyond the arc this season suggests, Poole hasn't been great in that capacity, but his counting stats are at least trending up of late. He's scored double figures in four straight games while averaging 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.3 steals.