Poole isn't starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
As expected, Stephen Curry's return from a lengthy injury absence will push Poole back to a reserve role. Poole has averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes across 23 games as a reserve this season.
